Cara Delevingne, A Supermodel, Removed Her Shoes And Walked Across The Tarmac Wearing Only Orange Socks

Fans are worried about Cara Delevingne after noticing her acting abnormally on Monday when she traveled to Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old "Carnival Row" actress was seen by paparazzi as she was being driven to the airport in the backseat of a Chevy Suburban with her feet hanging out the window while the driver navigated the traffic in Los Angeles.

The model boarded Jay-private Z's jet with her dog Alfiie after apparently arriving two hours late and donning a Britney Spears t-shirt, black joggers with red, yellow, and green stripes, yellow socks, and no shoes.

According to The Daily Mail, there were apparently two other unknown guys wearing striped shirts on the flight.

However, it seems that something changed when Delevingne and her dog left the aircraft after a little over 45 minutes. Whether she was requested to leave or not is still unknown.

Back on the runway, the smoking British woman was incredibly agitated and dropped her phone numerous times while talking on it.

The model's luggage was taken from the aircraft and reloaded into the SUV she came in after a member of her entourage spoke with airport personnel. Then she climbed in and drove gone.

Followers were confused and very worried about the "Only Murders in the Building" celebrity after seeing the pictures and video of the star.

One worried onlooker tweeted that they were thinking of Cara Delevingne and offering their love. This is quite solitary and frightening. She obviously requires a new team and some people who truly care about her because Hollywood is such a gloomy world.

Something is deeply wrong with Cara Delevingne, according to another fan of the celebrity, and I'm actually very concerned about her. I hope you're all right, fr. Delevingne's representative did not respond to Page Six's request for comment right away.