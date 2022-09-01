Cameron Diaz's 50th Birthday Celebration Included Her Husband Benji Madden, Adele, And Other Celebrities

The former member of Charlie's Angels marked her significant birthday on Tuesday at Nobu in Malibu; an insider tells The people. Benji Madden , her husband, Adele, sister-in-law Nicole Richie, Zoe Saldana, her co-star Leslie Mann, and Mann's husband Judd Apatow were all present for her special day, and they were all seated at a private table at the restaurant.

"The beautiful Cameron. In honor of her birthday, she had a great time, "quoting the source. "She was having a great time and chuckling a lot. Benji and her pals received more hugs from her. Hours were spent in celebration."

A further insider claims that Diaz is "loving turning 50."

"Her life is one that she genuinely adores. She adores her husband and being a mother "from an insider.

"She likes running her own business, and she's eager to get back to filmmaking. Ultimately, Cameron lives by the credo, "Life is wonderful!"

Radix, Diaz's daughter, is 212 years old, and Madden is 43. After not acting in a movie since 2014's Annie, which also featured Jamie Foxx, she revealed earlier in the summer that she was stepping out of retirement to make a film for Netflix.

The actress from the film Bad Teacher discussed aging with Gwyneth Paltrow on GOOP's podcast in May, saying that she has transformed her "whole perspective of aging just completely, even in the previous ten years," particularly since becoming a mother.

It has been completely exposed. I am ecstatic. Since I have a small child, I have 50 to 60 years left to live, but I want to live to be 110. During that time, she remarked. "I believe you have this great time in your 40s where you begin to realize who your parents are, and I'd like to experience that moment with her — be present for her in her 40s.