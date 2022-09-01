Cameron Diaz Celebrates 50th Birthday And She Is All Smiles About It

Ageing gracefully can be a tricky thing, especially if you're an actress in Hollywood with all of its pressures to look 21 for all of eternity. However, it seems one Cameron Diaz is perfectly happy with the way her life trajectory is going and is embracing her age with arms wide open.

The actress who got her big break in Hollywood with a role in 1994s The Mask starring beside Jim Carrey turned 50 recently and according to reports from sources close to the event, she celebrated the occasion wholeheartedly.

Diaz was seen celebrating her birthday on Tuesday night at Nobu in Malibu, a popular spot for celebrities who live in the area. The party was filled with people close to Diaz including her adoring husband, Benji Madden, her sister-in-law Nicole Richie, Zoe Saldaña, Adele, Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow.

According to sources close to the party, the celebration went on for many hours, and Cameron enjoyed every second of it.

"Cameron was wonderful. She had the best time celebrating her birthday," said the source, "she was laughing and very much enjoying herself. She kept hugging Benji and her friends."

Of her age and the different roles she is playing in her life, the source said:

"She loves being married, and she loves being a mom. She is also excited to start filming again."

It is true. Jamie Foxx recently tweeted about how he convinced Cameron Diaz to come out of retirement and now the two are working on a project together that will be streaming on Netflix. Foxx did not reveal many details of the project but he did reveal that in order to convince Cameron to come out of retirement he employed the help of Tom Brady who himself recently took retirement, only to abolish it a little while later and return to the field.

Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION - our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!! 🦊🐐 pic.twitter.com/vyaGrUmbWb — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) June 29, 2022

Fans are excited to see Cameron Diaz back on their screen for the first time in 8 years and as is evident, Cameron is excited too even if the excitement is mixed with some nerves.