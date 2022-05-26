Calvin Harris No Longer on The Market. Introducing Fiancé Vick Hope

The superhero of every aspiring DJ, Calvin Harris was seen with his Girlfriend Vick Hope at the Chelsea flower show. The couple seemed to be having a delightful time with each other on 23 rd May, but that is not what caught the world’s attention. It was the big sparkling rock on Hope’s 3 rd finger which revealed to the world that Calvin Harris is officially off the market. That’s right, at the ripe age of 38, one of the most accomplished DJ’s in the world has decided its time to settle down.

Harris owns his own farm in Ibiza by the name of Terra Masia and it is reportedly there that Mr. Harris popped the question to turn Miss Hope into Mrs. Harris. The couple had ben together for almost 5 months. Some may object to the longevity standards here, but as the old saying goes, when its right, its right.

Funnily enough, this relationship didn’t always look like it was meant to be. In an interview, Hope revealed that Harris had asker her out when she was the age of 19, but she refused because she was young and shallow and not entirely a fan of Harris’s presentation. At the time, she didn’t believe that Harris will have much of an impact and wanted to pursue someone who would. Naturally, she was proven to be wrong and thankfully for all our hearts, the second chance given to this relationship was destined to succeed. Reports are coming in that plans for the wedding are in full swing between Hope and her mother. It is also reported that the wedding will be held in Ibiza, a place of great significance to the couple. Both of them have spoken about on previous occasions that Ibiza is the place they most want to spend the rest of their lives in.

Advertisement

Both Harris and hope have had years long relationships prior to this one which ended bitterly. Harris dated Aarika Wolfe, the model while Hope dated Singer and songwriter Tom Rosenthaul. No news of a wedding date has been leaked as of yet, but the people are keeping their ears perked.