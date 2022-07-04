Built Adele in couture Schiaparelli dress performed at the festival in London

Singer Adele sang at the festival in London in a Schiaparelli Couture dress that emphasized her slim figure. Photos of the performer appeared in the Getty Images photo bank.

Last Friday, June 1, Adele sang at the American Express Presents BST Hyde Park festival, which takes place in her native capital of Great Britain, London.

The singer took to the stage in Schiaparelli couture. Velvet top with a neckline and bare shoulders, a shiny skirt with a gold belt at the waist - the dress emphasized the slim figure of the performer, who over the past few years has lost about 45 kilograms.

Adele's look was complemented by earrings and rings from the Italian fashion house, gathered styling, and her signature nude makeup.

"I'm so happy to be here!" Adele shouted from the stage, not having time to sing the first lines of the song Hello, according to The Sun. She last performed live at Wembley Stadium in London in 2017.

In a previous post, Adele refused to comment on the rumors about her possible engagement on the Graham Norton show.

Fans of the singer had previously discovered a large ring on the ring finger of Adele's left hand, which was commented on by TV presenter Graham Norton, who joked that "the left hand seemed heavier than the right."

At the same time, the singer herself refused to comment on the situation, only saying: "the ring looks great, doesn't it?".

Norton decided not to shy away from the topic, saying that "to the average observer, you get the feeling that you are engaged," but the singer decided not to continue the conversation on this topic.

Adele previously denied rumors of relationship problems with her lover Rich Paul, telling her fans on Instagram that she "sends rays of love from him.