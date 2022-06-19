BTS denies group disbandment rumors

Members of South Korean vocal-dance group BTS have vehemently denied rumors that the group is taking steps to disband itself following the recent "suspension" announcement.

"We will try to show good performances both as a team and as individuals," said Kim Namjoon (RM), the leader of the group.

He said he received the most phone calls in his nine-year career since the band went public with their plan to "take a break."

The youngest member of the group, Jungkook, also denied the speculation about the "break."

There is a lot of noise about us suspending or winding down our activities, but I think I need to fix it a bit. We have no intention of leaving, and we still have many common plans. BTS will stay forever," he said.

The day before, BTS caused an uproar when the group members released a Korean-language video announcing that they were "breaking up" to pursue solo careers.

According to TMZ, the legendary BTS is not really going on hiatus, with the group's management team stating that there were "translation difficulties.

Members of South Korean vocal/dance group BTS have announced at a press conference with production company BigHit Music that they are separating to pursue solo careers.

According to K-pop stars, Hoseok will release the first solo album, then Yoongi, after him Jungkook. "You have been with us for almost ten years.

Each of us will need time to be distracted and to learn a lot of new things. We promise that someday we will return even more mature than we are now," Jungkook said.

In turn, Yoongi emphasized that the group is not breaking up but taking a break from joint work in order to develop separately.

On June 10, BTS's new LP was released, divided into three parts of 48 songs. "Proof" has three new songs: "Yet To Come," "Run BTS," and "For Youth," as well as some old songs. "The album and CD composition is designed to represent the past, present, and future of the nine-year-old band," the artists' music agency said.