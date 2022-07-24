Bruce Willis' Daughter Teaches Him How To Dance In Hilarious Instagram Video

Bruce Willis ' wife Emma Hemming Willis, shared a hilarious video of Bruce's daughter Mabel, teaching him how to dance to Lizzo's About Damn Time.

The video shows 10-year-old Mabel doing the moves from the song first, showing Bruce how it's done and then Bruce follows suit and even adds a little extra flair by bending his knees and really throwing back. Mabel loves the effort her dad is making and Bruce himself can't help but laugh and enjoy himself. The caption of the Instagram post reads "Bringing that weekend in strong! 💃🏽🕺 #TGIF #happyfriday."

Fans in the comments section sent all their love to Bruce and his family and all the fans shared a common sentiment that they were happy to see Bruce enjoying his time with his family. Bruce recently retired from acting after being diagnosed with Aphasia, a mental condition that makes speaking and comprehending speech difficult. Bruce still has a few films in the post-production phase which were made before he received his diagnosis, hence fans haven't seen the last of Bruce Willis on the big screen.

But all the fans were happy to see that Bruce was getting to spend quality time with his family. Bruce has 2 daughters with his current wife Emma; the other daughter being named Evelyn Penn who is 8 years old.

Additionally, Bruce also has 3 daughters who are all grown up with ex-wife Demi Moore named Rumer, 33; Scout, 31; and Tallulah, 28.

Bruce's aphasia diagnosis was revealed a few months ago in March with an official statement from Bruce's family that read:

"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

The statement emphasized that since Bruce loves his fans very much they wanted to keep his fans in the know about all the developments:

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."

Now it seems, living it up is exactly what Bruce is doing in retirement.