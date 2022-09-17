Bruce Lynn, Who Worked As A Publicist For The Nightlife Industry, Died Of A Heart Attack At His Home

Lynn was born in Manhattan but spent her formative years in New Jersey. She then moved back to New York to pursue a career in the theatre. In the 1980s, he was successful as a publicist for nightlife impresario Peter Gatien's stable of superclubs, which included Limelight, Palladium, the Tunnel, and Club USA, among others.

Lynn was a prominent figure in the Club Kid movement, which gave rise to such celebrities as Michael Alig, Amanda Lepore, RuPaul, and Lady Bunny. Indeed, he supported the neighborhood after Club Kid Andre Melendez was murdered by Alig and Robert Rigg in 1996, which was a traumatic experience for him.

His most recent job was as the club's publicist for Jue Lan, which occupied the space formerly occupied by Limelight. In 2017, Lynn managed the publicity for a private investigator and mayoral candidate Bo Dietl.

On Thursday, he had a heart attack and passed away at home. Although Lynn was not a well-known publicist, his death has been reported on Page Six. The culture that these column covers is kept alive by people like Bruce Lynn, who is the antithesis of the showy, 40 Under 40 studio flacks who eat at Craig's during lunch.

You probably didn't know him if you're a trendy young thing who just opened a macaron atelier on Madison Avenue. If you're one of the hundreds of people in New York City fighting every day to keep a club, restaurant, or bar open come hell or high water (or the State Liquor Authority), Bruce Lynn probably busted his hump trying to help you.

Despite working in a tough industry, he always maintained a calm demeanor. It was his dogs that he cherished the most. He was a huge fan of drag and would sometimes take the stage as Elaine Bitch.

Noel Ashman, a club owner who employed Lynn to handle publicity for Plumm and other establishments, once stated, "He'd always bring his dog to the Tunnel." This is just one example of how legendary Lynn was in the nightlife industry.