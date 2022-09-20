Broadway's "The Lion King" Actress Marva Hicks Has Passed Away

According to a press statement sent by her representative on September 16, it was revealed that Hicks, who had roles in The Lion King, Motown, and Caroline, or Change, had passed away in New York City.

Ebony was given a statement from her loved ones about the late, great performer, who won numerous awards for her acting and singing.

Our dear Marva Hicks Taha has passed away, and we are devastated to report the news. The memory of our wonderful wife, mother, and a friend will live on in our hearts forever. She had an infinite amount of affection for her husband, kids, and pals in the entertainment industry. The enormous outpouring of love has left a lasting impression on us. Their family, including husband Akwasi Taha, wanted to express gratitude for the outpouring of support and prayers.

Hicks was born in Petersburg, Virginia, and she attended and eventually graduated from Howard University. She made her Broadway debut in 1981. She has made several Broadway appearances in recent years, including Motown the Musical (2013), The Lion King (2011), and Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music (2005). She has won three Helen Hayes Awards for her work with the Broadway Inspirational Voices.

Her four-decade-long, off-Broadway musical career encompassed a wide range of projects. Her debut album, 1991's Marva Hicks, featured the hit track Never Been in Love Before, which peaked at number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. Hicks toured the world singing for organizations like the Ronald McDonald House and shared the stage with artists like Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder.

In addition to Mad About You, Hicks has been on other TV shows such as Madam Secretary, One Life to Live, Star Trek: Voyager, and L.A. Law (where she portrayed Remy).

Hicks, who leaves behind a husband and several relatives, last appeared onstage in April at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre in the play Angry, Raucous, and Shamelessly Gorgeous.