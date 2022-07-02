Britney's Father Says He Never Authorized Any Surveillance Of Her Bedroom

It has been a minute since Britney won a big legal battle against her father which resulted in her being free from the long-time conservatorship she was under, but the legal processes continue to grow as accusations and defenses are thrown from all sides.

In a recent happening, Britney's father, Jamie defended himself against the accusation that he paid a security company to bug Britney's bedroom during the conservatorship.

"I am informed of the allegation by Britney’s counsel that a listening device or “bug” was placed her bedroom as surveillance during the Conservatorship. This allegation is false. I never conducted or authorized any surveillance of Britney’s bedroom at any time, including during the Conservatorship," declared Jamie to court.

A former employee of the security company that Jamie allegedly hired to bug Britney's room, spoke up in a documentary on Hulu. The employee said that as directed by Jamie, they had recorded roughly 180 hours of surveillance from Britney's bedroom. The surveillance covered Britney's conversations with her children and even her Lawyer.

It was even revealed that Britney's Icloud account from her iPhone, was mirrored to an Ipad to keep complete tabs on the activity of her phone as well. Text messages, FaceTime calls, and photos stored on her device were all fully available to the security company and were sent to Jamie, according to the ex-employee.

"Her own phone and her own private conversations were used so often to control her," said the ex-employee.

In his official statement to the court, Jamie has addressed the matter of bugging the room but has not made any comments regarding the allegations of keeping tabs on Britney's phone.

Britney's lawyers have also been asking Jamie to sit in for a deposition, so they may ask him questions regarding the money he spent while in the position of the conservator. There are many questionable expenditures that Britney's lawyer Mathew Rosengart has said he wants answers for, which includes thousands of unexplained dollars paid to Britney's former business manager Lou Taylor. Jamie thus far has refused to sit for a deposition.