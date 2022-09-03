Britney Spears’s Son Jayden James Has Spoken Up About His Mother In An Interview And Now Britney Has Something To Say

Britney Spears has been through a lot in the last decade. However, no one can understand her pain more than herself. In a recent interview, her son Jayden James chose to speak about both of his parents and now Britney has a response.

Britney has two sons from her ex-husband Kevin Federline, Jayden James who is 15, and Sean Preston who is 16. She has not seen her children in months however in a recent interview, Jayden claimed that he still loved his mother very much.

According to Jayden, he holds no hate for his mother in his heart. He believes that the situation the family is going through can easily be fixed with a conversation. He said that he wished her good health, especially mentally. He stated that if she got better mentally, then he would like nothing more than to be able to meet her again.

He also mentioned the conservatorship that Britney had been under. He mentioned that he does not believe his grandfather was a terrible person rather he believes he was just trying to be a father to Britney. According to Jayden, “At first, he was just trying to be like any father letting her pursue her daughter's dream of becoming a superstar, but I did think maybe the conservatorship went on too long, probably why my mom was very angry about the whole situation that she was working for too long, and I think she was. She should have taken a break and relaxed.”

He also mentioned his grandmother Lynne Spears and uncle Bryan Spears. He stated that they were good people and they had taught him a lot about life.

Britney, after Jayden’s interview, took to social media to respond. She wrote “I’ve tried my best at being the best person I can be… I say to my son Jayden that I sent all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life!!!! My love for my children has no boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up to his expectations as a mother… and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly!!!! Maybe dear child YOU can explain to me why our family would do that to anyone!!!!”

Britney also spoke about how proud she was to call her sons hers.