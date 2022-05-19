Britney Spears, who lost her baby, is relaxing on the beach in Mexico. 40-year-old singer Britney Spears, who survived a miscarriage, spends time on the beach in Mexico. The star shared pictures from her vacation on social media.

In April, Britney Spears told fans that she was pregnant with her boyfriend Sam Asghari , and a month later, she admitted that she had lost a child. A couple of days after reports of a miscarriage, the singer posted a video from her vacation in Mexico on her personal blog. In the video, Spears is sunbathing on the beach in a mint bikini, running across the sand without a swimsuit top, and playing with her dog. "Trying to run sexy like in Baywatch," the star signed.

Fans were on their guard when they saw Spears' new post. "Can you stop pretending it's okay? This woman needs help. First, she announces a miscarriage and then shows a video from her vacation where she runs naked on the beach", "Who behaves like this after losing a child?", "Have you ever been in a position?" — wrote subscribers of the singer. Many noted that the star who survived the miscarriage behaved as if nothing had happened, and some even doubted that she was pregnant.

