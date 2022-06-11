Britney Spears Talks To Fans About Her Wedding, Making Their Day

Britney Spears let her fans know how much she loved her and Sam Asghari's wedding, which just took place. Check out the latest news and pics below.

Someone said: 'Happy for her but I hope she got a iron tight prenup and doesn’t regret her decision,' and a commenter posted this: 'Lord let her have this Youngin signed a prenup.'

A follower said: 'I really hope he's genuinely there for her and not just taking advantage of her situation,' and a commenter posted this: 'I don’t trust him! He giving I need the camera on me.'

Someone else said: 'She said we did it, no ma’am “HE” did it!' and a commenter posted this: 'didn’t the ex try to crash the wedding?'

A follower said: 'He look like he gets his hair done more then her,' and a commenter posted this: 'She deserves a happily ever after... hope she protected her wealth though ion trust nobody! Sam included.'

Someone else said: 'hope he's not on Kevin Federline time cus she deserves nothing but happiness.'

Britney Spears, who recently announced her pregnancy, admitted that she suffered an early miscarriage. The singer and her fiancé Sam Asghari shared the news with fans by posting a post on Instagram.

The singer got pregnant by her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. The fact that the couple is expecting a baby, the American star announced a month ago.

'It is with most profound despair that we must declare that we have lost our baby early. This is a devastating time for any parent. However, our love for each other is our power,' Spears said.

She added that, together with Asghari, she would continue to try to make the family bigger. 'Thank you for all your support. We earnestly ask for privacy at this difficult time,' the singer's post reads.