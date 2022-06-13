Britney Spears spoke about panic attack that happened before the wedding

Britney Spears , for a long time, lived under the tutelage of her father, who forbade her to marry a loved one and give birth to a child.

However, last fall, the situation changed: after the pop diva won the court and got the right to manage her life, Sam Asghari made a marriage proposal to his beloved. On June 9, the couple, who lost their child in mid-May, got married.

Initially, this became known thanks to the paparazzi who photographed Madonna, Selena Gomez, Donatella Versace, and other stars near Britney's house.

Fans' speculation was also confirmed by Spears when she posted pictures in a white Versace dress and told the details of the long-awaited holiday.

It turns out that the 40-year-old beloved fitness trainer was so worried about her third wedding that she had a panic attack: "We got married! It was the most spectacular day. I was so nervous all morning, but by lunch, it dawned on me.

"I realized that we are really getting married. I had a panic attack, and then our house turned into a fairy tale wedding castle. The ceremony was a dream come true, and the party went even better," added Spears, who thanked the guests of the commemorative event.

The other day it became known that Britney Spears is going to get married to Sam Asghari on June 9. It was on this day that the paparazzi noticed numerous trucks with decorations and even white horses at the entrances to the house of a famous artist. And soon, famous guests began to arrive from the singer's mansion.

At this point, reporters managed to capture Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, and Donatella Versace. But the People journalists got the full list of guests.

Advertisement

And, apparently, it will be one of the most stellar events of this year. In addition to those who had already arrived, Britney invited Madonna - she supported her during the process against her father.