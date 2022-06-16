Britney Spears signs marriage contract with Sam Asghari

Singer Britney Spears and her husband, fitness trainer Sam Asgari, entered into a prenuptial agreement on the eve of the wedding. TMZ reports it.

According to the publication, Britney Spears decided to play it safe and secure her $60 million fortune by signing a marriage contract with Sam Asghari . It is reported that in the event of a divorce, the fitness trainer will not receive a single cent of the tens of millions of dollars that the singer earned before she married him.

However, it is unknown whether he will be able to claim the property they will acquire in marriage.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got married on June 9. The singer walked down the aisle in a Versace dress, and designer Donatella Versace was among the guests of the ceremony.

Madonna also came to share the holiday with the newlyweds, with whom the singer repeated the famous kiss from 2003, as well as Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, and other stars. Unfortunately, Spears' mother was not invited but congratulated her daughter on social media.

Earlier, It was reported that her ex-husband was forbidden to communicate with Britney Spears for three years after an unsuccessful attempt to disrupt the singer's wedding. Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander has been charged after he tried to disturb the pop star's wedding to her boyfriend Sam Asghari. The Hollywood Reporter reports it.

The man was accused of stalking Spears, as well as illegal entry into her home, vandalism, and battery, but he pleaded not guilty to any of them.

On June 13, the court set a $100,000 bail for Alexander and also issued an order prohibiting approaching the pop star for three years at a distance of fewer than 100 yards. Jason Alexander walked into Spears' home during the star's wedding to Sam Asgari. At the same time, the man was broadcasting live on Instagram.