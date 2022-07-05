Britney Spears Shows Off Beautiful Toned Abs On Instagram In Neon Green And Cheetah Print Bikini At Honeymoon With Husband Sam Asghari

Britney Spears has been living her best life ever since she has been free from her conservatorship that lasted 13 years. Britney Spears's father, Jamie Spears, had her under conservatorship and had control of her personal life as well as her finances. The situation was very hard on Britney after which it is the best thing to see for her to be enjoying her life.

Recently, Britney posted videos and pictures of her honeymoon with her in a neon green and cheetah print bikini. The pop star posted a sexy video of herself in the water at the beach. The weather was beautiful however the pop star was complaining about the lack of sun and that it was raining "cats and dogs" on her honeymoon.

The singer also showed off a fruit platter and spoke about how she was enjoying the fruits on her honeymoon. The video had supposedly been taken by her husband Sam whose shadow could be seen in the video throughout. The pop star updated fans on how her honeymoon had been going saying that she was enjoying herself but it was raining and she was upset about it.

In the posts, people can see Britney is just being a little dramatic and that she seems to be having so much fun. Fans are so happy to watch her have her happiness after everything she has been through. Before she had posted the clip, she posted another video of her husband carrying their Australian Shephard dog named Sawyer.

The couple recently got married in a Los Angeles lavish wedding that Madonna attended. The couple had just bought a new mansion before going on their honeymoon because the house was of higher priority to them. However, their honeymoon has many fans swooning over how adorable they look together. Fans are commenting on Britney's posts congratulating her on her success and sending lots of love her way. Britney herself looks at peace and looks happier than ever which makes her fans heave a sigh of relief.