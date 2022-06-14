Britney Spears shares romantic videos from her wedding with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is planning to live happily ever after with Sam Asgari! The 40-year-old pop star shared a touching video from her Friday wedding a day after the couple tied the knot at her Los Angeles home.

A 44-second clip to Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love" as Spears walks down the aisle gives us a glimpse into the private ceremony.

The video shows a close-up of the singer's wedding dress from Donatella Versace and wedding rings. The video shows the singer and actor preparing to say "Yes" to each other and some personal moments from the ceremony and party.

Spears can get into a carriage draped in fancy greenery and roses. The clip ends with the wedding guests waving sparklers as the couple drives away in a white Rolls-Royce with the words Just Married ("Just Married").

"Fairy tales are real," Britney Spears captioned the post, adding a king and queen emoji, to which Asghari replied, "From the movie." Earlier Friday, Spears posted photos from the ceremony, revealing that she was very nervous and even had a panic attack ahead of the ceremony. And yet she wrote: "It was the most exciting day .

" The singer added that many incredible people came to the ceremony - including Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Paris Hilton, and Selena Gomez.

"I was speechless… I kissed Madonna again, and we danced all night with Paris Hilton. I think we all fell on the dance floor at least two times!!! Sam Asgari, I LOVE YOU!!!" Britney rapturously recalls that day.

Spears and 28-year-old Asghari invited 60 guests to the ceremony. The singer walked down the aisle in a bespoke Versace gown and changed outfits greatly during the night.

The ceremony featured a pink flower arch framed by hanging chandeliers. Pink flowers, including garden roses, peonies, and hydrangeas, also dotted the aisles where guests sat on wooden benches.

"Britney herself went to the altar. She looked stunning in her main dress. Sometimes she cried happy tears," said an insider about that day.