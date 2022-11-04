Britney Spears Sends Her Father An Exquisitely Personalized Happy F-ck You Jamie

Britney Spears wants her estranged father, Jamie Spears, to know she has an important message for him. The pop artist, who is now 40 years old, celebrated the end of her conservatorship on Thursday by posting on Instagram a list of all the amazing things she can do now that it is no longer necessary.

The artist known as Womanizer said in the caption of a flashback picture, "It's been a while since I talked to my pops!!! " The lovely Brit Brit has some inspiring news for you... I finally used my ATM card to withdraw cash for the very first time this year!!!

Damn, I must say … My life has been completely revolutionized as a result of my decision to opt-out of participating in your slave treatment program!!! Whoa, guess what??? I am now able to visit spas as well!!!

The singer, who has won a Grammy, revealed that her father, who is now 70 years old, would not allow her to visit spas because he was afraid she would drink coffee, which is something the singer has recently started doing.

I am now on par with others... she wrote, "and I'm so HAPPY!!! " Anyways, I just wanted to wish you a wonderful and memorable happy f–k you !!!

This passionate statement by the singer comes only a few weeks after she made allegations that her estranged father had treated her like an f—ing dog and was attempting to murder her during the 13 years she was under his conservatorship.

The most challenging aspect is coming to terms with the fact that they were merely being cruel while at the same time acknowledging that I honestly believed my father was plotting my death. Britney's words can be heard in an audio recording of two minutes in length that was uploaded to Twitter. "And I hope he burns in f—king hell," she said. She went on to explain that she hoped her father would lose all of his advantages the same way he had taken away all of her liberties.