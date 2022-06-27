Britney Spears is back on social media with news of her new home and family life

Britney Spears has returned to social media to talk about her new home and showcase some of its details after her wedding to Sam Asghari .

Previously, the singer deleted her profile a few days after the wedding. Now, after a short break, she's back with an update on her and husband Sam Asghari's new home.

After she told her followers on Wednesday that she and the 28-year-old actor had a home, the 40-year-old Queen of Pop described their home in California.

"It's so weird, I wake up, and everything is new... new pool... the new kitchen... new bed... I'm in shock!!!' she explained.

Spears posted photos of her posing in her backyard in a colorful bikini, as well as a video of Asghari diving into a pool. "I had a good swim in the pool," the Grammy winner continued to write.

"It's so bright, and it has a nice cool spot... and a slide... I've been down it four times already... it's damn fast!!!

The star reassured her fans that her life was great after her wedding, though she noted that moving into a new house so soon was "not the smartest thing to do.

" Spears and Iranian-born Asgari got married on June 9. The ceremony was truly stellar; the list of invited guests included Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Selena Gomez, and other celebrities.

"So many wonderful people came to our wedding, and I'm still in shock," Britney wrote at the time.

"Drew Barrymore, my favorite girl, and Selena Gomez, who, by the way, is much more beautiful live, if possible, both came!!! I was speechless… I kissed Madonna again, and we danced all night with Paris Hilton."

Hilton, 41, in turn, thanked Spears for the "epic night" in the comments, while Gomez, 29, succinctly wrote, "Love you!!!.