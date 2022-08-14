Britney Spears Has Got A Message Of Encouragement From Jennifer Lopez

In light of the pop star's ongoing conflicts with Kevin Federline, her former and the father of her two sons, Jennifer Lopez has delivered a message of encouragement to Britney Spears .

"Stay [powerful]," Lopez, 53, stated on her Instagram stories as she reposted a picture from the singer of the song "Stronger," which included a photo of the two performers during the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards.

When reflecting on "freedom" and "inclusivity," Spears mentions J. Lo in the original Friday night post.

You have the liberty to express yourself whatever you choose in a world where you can utilize your feet, heart, tongue, eyes, and body. INDEPENDENCE Proclamation... FOR EQUALITY AND TO BE EQUAL!!! Not even touching, covering, and keeping me against my wishes for four months!!!"

Spears, 40, said in the description of a video of herself dancing to the tune of her 2002 song "Boys" and looking into the camera. She said, "You look right down that camera and tell every child girl in the world to get loud and never down slightly to bringing justice to light.' As Jennifer Lopez once stated. I'm here to proclaim that freedom is a mental condition! GOD BLESS YOU ALL. Pssst, I took this today.

Three heart emojis were also added by Lopez to Spears' comment area.

Federline recently revealed that their sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, decided not to visit their mother for "a few months" in a sneak peek for an ITV discussion.

Spears called the revelations "upsetting" on Instagram and later added that her sons would act "vile" towards her during meetings. She then discussed how difficult it has been to co-parent with Federline.

In response, K-Fed published footage of their boys' private interactions when they were 12 and 11, which Spears' counsel referred to as an "infringement" of their dignity.