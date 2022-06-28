Britney Spears' father prepares for new trial

Last fall, Britney Spears regained power over her personal life by winning a lawsuit against her father:

Jamie forbade her daughter to marry and have children for 13 years. It seemed that the litigation was a thing of the past; however, immediately after the wedding of the star, the man again overshadowed her life.

This was reported by TMZ. According to the source, Jamie's lawyers filed documents in court urging Britney to take drug tests.

Apparently, the last comments of the singer about her father became the reason for the new proceedings.

The man's lawyer claims that Britney plans to vilify the family in a memoir due out in the next few months, so Jamie wants to challenge her daughter's accusations.

As the father of the star says, he did not force her to be treated in the clinic and allowed her to drink painkillers, while the singer claims the opposite.

Jamie also demands that his daughter take part in the testimony. In response, Britney's lawyer Matthew Rosengart said that he would go to Louisiana, where the celebrity family lives, to deal with her dad personally.

Last month, Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, said in a court filing that he needed to "stop hiding."

Despite his blatantly false claims that he had "nothing to hide" and therefore "nothing to hide," James P. Spears is running and hiding from his statement and under oath, As the law requires.

'In fact, representing that he will co-operate unconditionally and work with' full transparency without conditions,' Mr. Spears has been engaged in stoning and obstruction for more than six months.