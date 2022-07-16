Britney Spears Fans Sounding Alarm They Believe That The Kardashian Family Stole $ 600 Million From The Singer

In recent years, Britney Spears has had many difficulties. The singer was helped not to lose heart and maintain a positive attitude by her devoted fans, who supported her throughout the long and stubborn struggle with her guardian father.

To the great joy of both Britney herself and her fans, she won in court. However, the problems didn't end there.

Spears fans are still very worried about her and want all those responsible for her troubles to be justly punished.

So they had a conspiracy theory that the Kardashian family robbed Spears of $ 600 million.

According to their assumptions, an associate of Britney's father, Lou Taylor, who convinced him to take custody of her daughter, and she herself became her manager, with the help of the performer's sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, removed assets worth several hundred million dollars from the singer's trust.

Then a strange thing happened: exactly the same amount a few months ago appeared on Kim Kardashian's personal account.

But the most interesting thing is that, after Taylor was suspended from working with Britney in 2020, she began to collaborate with beauty companies, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

According to rumors, she had large-scale plans: they say that Lou hoped to persuade Kim to take custody of her then-husband Kanye West, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

So Kardashian would have full control over her husband's finances, and Taylor would have made good money from it.

However, it is possible that Taylor did all these machinations without the knowledge of Kim - it is unlikely that a TV star who independently earns hundreds of millions and is a successful businesswoman would spoil her reputation.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, Britney's fans are determined: while they are actively collecting all the evidence in order to punish the singer's offenders.