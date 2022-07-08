Britney Spears complained about the rain during her honeymoon

Britney Spears posted a video taken during her honeymoon with Sam Asghari . This is reported by the Daily Mail.

In the video, Britney Spears frolics in the ocean in a neon green top and leopard bottom bikini and tells followers she's enjoying a "rainy" honeymoon in the tropics.

Despite the fact that the weather in the frame seems beautiful, the singer complained about the lack of sun: "Of course, there is no sun on my honeymoon" and added that "it's raining like a bucket."

In the end, Britney Spears showed subscribers a plate of chopped tropical fruits: "Good God, and the fruits are here ... They are cold, and when they hit my tongue ... they give and immerse me in the blessed, and only a quiet crunch of a watermelon is heard .. ." she wrote.

In the end, the singer added that she plans to "sing in the rain and splash in the puddles." "At moments like this, people say, 'It's always sunny outside of California,'" Britney concluded.

In a previous post, Fashion expert Joy Montgomery listed the hottest trouser styles for this summer. She shared her recommendations in a British Vogue column.

In her column, Joy Montgomery offers a look at five different styles she says will be trending in the summer of 2022.

First of all, the fashion editor talks about wide linen trousers inspired by the fashionable looks of the 50s. For hot weather, she offers knitted models of pants made using the crochet technique.

Another great summer option, in her opinion, is light wide trousers with graphic patterns. In fourth place are trousers with vertical stripes, which, like the models with graphic prints, Montgomery proposed to combine with plain white T-shirts.

The fashion expert also noted the growing popularity of "parachute pants" with voluminous patch pockets and elastic bands at the bottom of the legs.