Britney Spears chose the date of the ceremony and decided on the guest list

The wedding ceremony will take place on Thursday in the presence of 100 people.

The news of the engagement of Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari thundered back in September last year.

However, Britney, apparently, has not had the opportunity to marry until now. Due to legal proceedings and the struggle to get out of her father's custody, the pop star was not allowed to marry and give birth.

Yesterday, Britney posted a video on social media of herself sitting in a Rolls-Royce with a glass of champagne in the company of Asgari and subtly showing her engagement ring in the frame.

According to insiders, the wedding celebration will take place the other day; however, unlike the singer's brother, parents, Jamie and Lynn, and the Spears sisters will not be present. It is also not yet known who, in this case, will lead Britney to the altar.

Recall that the 40-year-old pop diva met her 28-year-old fiancé in 2016 when they worked together on a new video for Spears. In March, the lovers said that they were expecting a baby, but a month later, they announced his tragic loss.

In a previous post, A few days ago, Britney Spears decided to temporarily leave social networks, which she announced on her account. After that, the star posted two more posts: in one, she thanked her fans for voting for her at the People's Choice Awards, and in the other, she posed in a different outfit.

The singer explained her action with a desire to focus on her third pregnancy - on April 12; it was revealed that the singer and her future husband, Sam Asghari, were expecting a baby. Unlike her boyfriend, Sam continues to lead social networks, and today she shared a vivid video. "Great day!" This is how the post was signed, in which the bodybuilder imprisoned himself and the bride during a nature walk.