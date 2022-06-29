Britney Spears boasted that she still fits into 20-year-old jeans

Pop singer Britney Spears wore jeans she wore 20 years ago. The star posted a video of trying on old trousers on social networks.

While moving into a new home, Britney Spears came across some old jeans and decided to try them on. To the surprise of the singer, they are still in her time. "Yesterday I went to the old house to finish packing and look what I found… these amazing white jeans! I'm not lying; I think it's been 20 years since I've worn them, and they still fit me perfectly," she boasted.

In support of her words, Britney posted a video on her personal blog in which she put them on with an orange top. It appears to be the same pants that Spears wore during her 1999 Teen Choice Awards performance.

The singer also promised subscribers that she would soon show the new house she moved into with her husband, fitness trainer Sam Asgari.

Earlier, Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander was accused of trying to disrupt the pop star's marriage to her current husband, Sam Asghari. This was reported by the Hollywood Reporter.

The man was charged with stalking Spears, breaking into his home, and breaking into a battery. He pleaded not guilty to any of the charges.

On June 13, a court set a $100,000 bail for Alexander and issued an order prohibiting him from approaching the pop star for three years at a distance of fewer than 100 yards (91 meters).

Jason went to Spears' house during the star's wedding to Alexander Sam Asghari. At the same time, the man, who was broadcasting live on Instagram, told security that he had been invited to the party by his ex-wife. However, it soon evolved clear that Alexander had an arrest warrant in another district, which led to his arrest.

Advertisement