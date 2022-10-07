Britney Spears, Beach. On A Recent Beach Vacation, Britney Spears Showed Off Her Nude Body

On Wednesday, Britney Spears went to the beach without her bikini and posted a photo to Instagram to show her 42 million fans what she looked like without her swimwear.

The 40-year-old singer posed on the beach wearing nothing but a bright red hat to draw attention to her toned body.

Spears, who debuted a new hairstyle, was seen covering her breasts with her hands and her derriere with a tiny red heart emoji in the photographs. The "Womanizer" singer wore a nautical crop top and white daisy dukes before she stripped down her birthday suit.

While most of Spears' supporters tweeted their best wishes, some were dubious of the singer's decision to go commando on the beach with a group of strangers.

Contrary to popular belief, this beach is not a nudist spot. One person pointed out the well-dressed individuals in the background.

I was going to say, "Those folks in the back..." but someone else beat me to it. A third fan joked about how it would feel to be among the unassuming beachgoers on a Thursday to find Britney Spears naked and do a picture session.

Ignoring the feedback, her followers often engage with NSFW material. The singer shared multiple videos last month showing her topless while sunbathing on a yacht with her husband, Sam Asghari.

STOP IT, ALREADY!!! F*ck no, don't stay awake!!!!! The Toxic singer joked about her privates while posting videos of herself dancing on the deck of a huge boat.

Spears, who appears comfortable in her skin, made headlines in September when she was criticized for an insensitive post in which she body-shamed Christina Aguilera's dancers.

I wish I had been able to pick my kids' babysitters, my dancers, etc. If I'd had the dancers of Christina Aguilera, I would have looked ridiculous. So, why not have a conversation about it? She captioned an Instagram post with a phrase regarding "fat" individuals.