Britney Spears and Sam Asghari will settle near the singer's ex-husband

Britney Spears and Sam Asgari bought a new mansion in the elite suburb of Los Angeles, Calabasas, for $ 11.8 million. DailyMail writes about this.

According to the publication, the new mansion with an area of ​​​​more than 1000 square meters cost the spouses $ 11.8 million. The house is located near the place where the ex-husband of the singer Kevin Federline lives with two teenage sons.

Britney Spears' car and moving trucks were spotted in the mansion's driveway on Monday, June 13. The new house has become an expensive purchase for the couple: it is reported that Britney spent a sixth of her fortune on it the singer has about $60 million in her accounts.

Britney Spears married Sam Asghari last week, but the singer's sons were not present at the wedding. Lawyer Kevin Federline said the boys are happy for their mother but want to let her be the center of attention on her big day.

"They are happy for their mom and hope that Sam and Britney have a wonderful future together," said Mark Vincent Kaplan. "It's their evening, and they didn't want to interfere."

Earlier, It was said that Britney Spears signed a marriage contract with Sam Asghari. Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got married on June 9.

The singer walked down the aisle in a Versace costume, and designer Donatella Versace was among the guests at the event. Madonna also came to spend the holidays with the newlyweds, with whom the singer repeated the famous kiss of 2003, as well as Paris Hilton, Drew Barry Moore, Selena Gomez, and other stars. Spears' mother was not invited, but she congratulated her daughter on social media.

In a previous post, In November, a Los Angeles judge dissolved the controversial conservatism under Spears 'father, an arrangement that saw him in control of his life and millions of dollars worth of property for 13 years.

The singer had said that her father, Jamie Spears, had stopped her from removing the contraceptive IUD despite wanting more children, which she denied.