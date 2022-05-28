British Vogue has published new photos and details from the wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

British Vogue has published new photos and details from the wedding of Beckham and Peltz. The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, 23-year-old Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz became the main characters of the June issue of British Vogue.

British Vogue has featured a still from Beckham and Peltz's wedding on the new digital cover of their June issue. Dressed in a white Dior suit, Brooklyn posed with Nicola, dressed in a Valentino dress, on the sandy coast by the ocean. "When I saw her in this dress, for the first time in my life, I felt like I couldn't catch my breath," he admitted in an interview. "Treat your Mrs. like gold," was his father's advice.

In a conversation with reporters, Nicola said that their wedding was not inspired by the ceremony of David and Victoria Beckham. "Their wedding was incredible, but we were most inspired by Iman and David Bowie's ceremony." The rock singer and top model, who married in 1992, became a source of inspiration for the couple. As for hair and makeup, Nicola was guided by another supermodel of the 90s - Claudia Schiffer.

Peltz walked down the aisle with her father to the song "Songbird," which was performed by British singer Sekou to the accompaniment of a string orchestra. The couple chose Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love" for their first dance. Together with her father, Nicola danced to "Wind Beneath My Wings" by Bette Midler.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz got married on April 9th. The wedding took place at the Peltz family estate in Palm Springs, Florida, and cost the parents of the newlyweds $3.5 million.

