British media reported bags of cash handed over by the Sheikh of Qatar to Prince Charles

Prince Charles received two large full of cash from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, who performed as Prime Minister of Qatar between 2011 and 2015. It is reported by the Daily Mail.

The Prince of Wales was given €3 million in cash, with Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani handing over €1 million in a suitcase and £820,000 in travel bags.

Prince Charles transferred the cash to Coutts, a private bank whose clients included Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain.

Later they were transferred to the account of the Charitable background of Prince Charles (Prince of Wales's Charitable Fund - PWFC).

Representatives of the foundation said that the legality of the actions of Prince Charles is beyond doubt.

"We confirm that the former trustees of PWFC have discussed the management relationship with the donor and have confirmed that the donor is a legitimate and verified counterparty. Furthermore, our auditors have certified the donation after a special audit," Sir Ian Cheshire said.

It is noted that the actions of the heir to the throne were not illegal, but receiving cash calls into question his ability to correctly assess how ethical it is to accept large sums from a foreign citizen.

Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani was the prime minister of Qatar from 2007 to 2013 and is considered a good friend of the British royal family.

