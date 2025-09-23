Briana DeJesus Celebrates Daughter Stella's First Makeup Brand Video

Instagram/@_brianadejesus

Briana DeJesus is taking a big occasion in Stella’s life and marking it. The ‘Teen Mom 2’ star shared a video announcing Stella’s first ever brand collaboration with Nude Baby Beauty. The confident Stella gave a review of waterproof mascara and lash serum with all the love for makeup that DeJesus swears has been with her forever. This kind of proud mom moment is similar to Leah Messer sharing heartwarming moments with her own daughters.

It was literally cute. If ever an example of youthful exuberance was needed, she had it down pat. Stella had just finished apologizing for any mispronunciations should that have occurred, carefully reading from the note sent by the brand. Then she tried the products. “This is really good,” she stated, applying mascara and giving it a rare “ten out of ten.” She was equally impressed with the vegan lash serum, commenting on how easy it was to apply and that it didn’t irritate her eyes, all very confidently said, which is well beyond her age. This is a fairly huge step into the beauty influencer world.

Fans flooded the post with their questions and comments. The immediate and overwhelming reaction was all about Stella looking all so much like her aunt, Briana’s sister. One user started a huge thread by merely stating, “look at Brittany’s child lol.” This was repeated dozens of time with commenters saying she is actually the “auntie’s twin” and has “basically stole her auntie’s wholeeeeee everything.” The family looks seem to be the biggest takeaway of a lot of viewers, creating a warm and familiar atmosphere in the comment section.

Briana chimed in with proud grins on her face. She commented under the video saying, “My baby did her thanggggg!! Now I have to steal the mascara so I can use it!!!!” Her comment was responded to by many users who praised Stella for her natural ability and articulate manner. One fan replied, “SHE DID AWESOME! 👏🏽👏🏽SHE’S GROWING UP ON US SOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO FAST! 😍YOU DID A GOOD JOB MOMMY!!” Both the endless joy of Briana and the followers is a representation of a support system celebrating a child’s achievement. This adorable family day is reminiscent of the kind Kailyn Lowry shares with her kids.

Purely happy were not many people. But, it provoked a conversation including one questioning childhood and asking if this is something a kid should be doing at this age. One user put forth a common concern: “At 9 years old my daughter was playing with American girl dolls not putting on a full face of makeup but ok. Let kids be kids, they have a whole life to be adults 😒.” This comment sparked a debate in the replies. Some supported the comment, saying it’s okay to play in makeup but there should be limits. Others stood in defense of the act, with one reply stating, “It’s okay to let a girl play in makeup, doesn’t meant they aren’t still being a kid.” This back-and-forth drew attention to differences in parenting and concepts of kids in the public eye, a topic that often comes up amid the personal turmoil of stars like David Eason.

Obviously, there were still folks who went on to compare the family and are in the middle of the light debates but, out of all, it stayed very positive. Comments extolling Stella for being intelligent and charming kept coming in. “She’s adorable! Better than some adults lol 😂,” one comment went. Then another said, “What a very intelligent girl! Her dad is sure missing out!” Those comments, making allusions to how fast Stella is growing up, were just amazing: “Wait a minute where have I been Stella is grown up doing makeup videos. Time is such a thief.” The video even sparked style conversations, much like the weekly fashion finds shared by Kailyn Lowry.

This brand video debut is far more than a product review; it is the first smell of a young girl going after what she loves, with all backing from her mother. While sparking discussions on the contemporary childhood, most of the reactions could be summarized by admiring a confident, articulate, well-spoken kid hitting the little spotlight. For Briana DeJesus, it is all for an extremely proud mom moment of presenting her daughter’s fledgling interests to the world, a successful venture that brings to mind a financial settlement worth celebrating.