Brian Tyree Henry And Aaron Taylor-Johnson Praise Each Other’s Work And Reflect On Their Experience Working On Bullet Train Together

Bullet Train is one of the most popular summer flicks this year. It has only been in theatres for a week as of yet and already has received mostly positive responses from audiences. The film features a star-studded cast with Brad Pitt in the lead and many big names supporting him including Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Logan Lerman, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Brian Tyree Henry. The last two on the list play an assassin duo known as The Twins with their individual names being Tangerine and Lemon respectively. The chemistry of these two stars is one of the most entertaining aspects of the film.

The film has been directed by David Leitch. David was previously a stunt man who did stunts for Brad Pitt in many of his movies and has now become one of the biggest names in the world of film directors. David has directed many recent hit films including, Deadpool 2, John Wick, Atomic Blonde, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. The director is seeing a sharp rise in his popularity especially due to his ability to incorporate improvisations from his actors into the final cut of the films. This particularly worked well in Deadpool 2 and according to recent comments from Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Brian Tyree Henry, improvisation played a big part in the making of Bullet train as well.

In the following conversation that the two stars had during an interview with Variety, they talk about their relationship with each other and the improvisations that it blossomed which David kept in the film. Joey King also gave her take in the following words:

Henry: We would finish each other’s sentences. I knew what he wanted to snack on in between takes. We did so much improvising in this movie, and David, bless his heart, kept most of it in. We just would get together and riff off one another. Aaron is truly my family to this day. Family comes from the unlikeliest of places, which is what I think you see with Lemon and Tangerine.

Taylor-Johnson: Brian makes me crack up every single day. It was a blessing to work with [him]. He is such a versatile, talented actor and real joy to work with.

King: First of all, [he’s got] the best sense of humor, but he had the best improvisation. He’s so witty, so quick, and just like every scene, he’s a scene stealer. I just love him.