Megan Fox 's ex-husband, American actor Brian Austin Green , has become a father for the fifth time. The actor shared the news with fans on social networks.

Brian Austin Green posted a black and white photo on his personal blog in which he holds the hand of his newborn son. "Zane Walker Green was born on June 28 at 12:12," he signed, noting his beloved dancer Sharna Burgess.

This child became the fifth for Brian Austin Green. He has a son, Cassius Lidge, with Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars Vanessa Martil, and sons Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom, and Journey River with Megan Fox.

With the latter, he was together for about 16 years, from 2004 to 2020. In 2010, the actors played a wedding, and in 2022 they officially divorced.

Since 2020, Megan Fox has been in a relationship with rapper Coulson Baker, better known as Machine Gun Kelly. The couple got engaged in January 2022.

Earlier, It was reported that The creators of "Final Destination" promised to restart the franchise with a modified concept.

Final Destination creator Jeffrey Reddick has vowed to reboot the franchise with a reimagined concept that will be completely different from the original.

He said that the horror film would be developed on streaming platforms, and the sixth film would be the first step toward a reboot.

The screenwriter added that he had already met with the new film crew and gave advice, talking about his vision of the picture.

"They wanted to talk to me and just get some insight into what I think is critical to Final Destination and some ideas and stuff like that," Reddick said.

The filmmaker also admitted that he was excited about the new story but could not tell about it yet. But according to him, this will not be just another story about people who are trying to cheat death, and she overtakes them all in turn.