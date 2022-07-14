Bria Murphy Married Michael Xavier. The Wedding Ceremony Of The Daughter Of Eddie Murphy And The Actor Was Held In Beverly Hills

A celebration dedicated to the love of Bria and Michael took place over the weekend.

There were about 250 guests. The ceremony was closed, but the couple's friends were able to show how the star wedding went.

Bria looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder white lace floor-length gown with a racy slit and long train.

The comedian's daughter pulled her long hair into a bun, leaving the front strands to frame her face. Her neckline was decorated with a necklace with diamonds; she also wore large earrings.

Michael chose the groom's classic outfit for the ceremony. The actor of the series "Bitten" wore a black tuxedo with a bow tie. Xavier decorated the pocket of his jacket with a boutonniere of delicate pink flowers.

The wedding was not without the traditional dance of the father and the bride. Eddie and Bria twirled in a slow dance to a touching song. The video was released by a close friend of Murphy's. "Our amazing bride!" - she said.

Xavier proposed to Murphy last December. Then the daughter of the famous actor admitted that she could not wait to marry Michael. The lovers exchanged vows under the pictures from the engagement.

In a previous post, In picture posted on Instagram, 29-year-old Bria Murphy, the eldest daughter of the actor, captures all of his children.

In the center of the photo is Paige with three-week-old Max Charles in her arms. Eddie is holding their common daughter Izzy. Next to them are two elderly women - the children's grandmothers.

Also pictured are Miles Mitchell, 26, Shane Audra, 24, Zola Evie, 19, and Bella Zahra, 16, from their marriage to Nicole Murphy. 29-year-old Eric gave birth to Paulette McNeely, 28-year-old Christian-Tamara Good.

In the picture, there is even 11-year-old Angel, whom Murphy did not want to recognize for a long time. Her mother, singer Melanie Brown, had to prove paternity through the courts.