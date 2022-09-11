Breaking Her Silence On Her Decision To Quit Grey's Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo

Ellen Pompeo revealed why she decided to go away from Grey's Anatomy and why she wasn't concerned about the break.

Regarding her half-time status for season 19, the actress, 52, told Deadline on Friday, September 9. "I'm gonna still be a part of that program," she added. Executive producer is what I do. I worked on Grey's Anatomy for twenty years; it is my heart and soul. As long as it's on the air, I won't ever actually be gone.

Pompeo added that because the popular ABC show has enjoyed such popularity since its premiere in 2005, it will "just fine" without her. Shonda Rhimes, the show's creator, has also already called it quits with a number of its stalwart cast members, notably Sandra Oh, Katherine Heigl, T. R. Knight, Isaiah Washington, Patrick Dempsey, Justin Chambers, Katherine Heigl, and others.

According to a story from August, Pompeo would appear in just eight of the next season's episodes. The native of Boston will put her whole attention on her roles as executive producer and lead in an unnamed miniseries on Hulu.

Kristine and Michael Barnet's experiences fostering an orphan who was subsequently suspected of being a con artist will be examined in the presentation, which is based on a true story.

Pompeo remarked on Friday regarding her first leading role following Grey's Anatomy that she hopes Grey's fans would watch. I'm aware that's not a given. However, I'll approach that with the same enthusiasm and heart. You won't have to spend a lot of time on it because there are only eight little episodes.

Before making her stunning exit, the Golden Globe contender was open about wanting to move on. What tale are we going to tell? I feel like I'm the extremely naive person who keeps asking that. Who cares, Ellen? Everyone exclaims. In December 2021, she did Say, "It makes a bazillion dollars.