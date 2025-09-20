Brandy Norwood Covers Kehlani's 'Folded' And Sparks Fan Frenzy

X/@4everBrandy

Brandy Norwood took a popular Kehlani track—and never-before-heard covers of it—straight to the Internet. Rehearsal breaks were never so wild: Brandy faded into the room, sang the song, and called Kehlani her “little sister” with a whole lot of love. That spontaneous musical moment has got fans begging for a real collaboration and a full release.

Well, let’s just say that Brandy Norwood has just blessed your timeline. Was anyone ready for that? In between rehearsals for her almost all-selling ‘The Boy Is Mine Tour,’ this icon took a halt to bestow upon us a gift. The lovely Brandy picked her version of this summer smash ‘Folded’ by Kehlani and kind of went in on it with what she called “Brandy sauce.” The video shows her casually going through the lyrics and her distinct voice flowing smoothly over the melody of the track. Smooth, flawless, and just about what one expects from such an eminent legend.

It’s that personal touch which makes it special. Brandy would not randomly put on a hit track, case in point a Trey Songz single or something. “Kehlani is truly like my little sister,” she posted. “And I love her so much.” That authentic respect translates into the performance, which actually reads more like a big sister supporting her little sister rather than a cover.

Thereafter, the internet exploded. Fans instantly understood the significance of the moment and flooded the comment section with excitement and many more requests. “I was hoping you would hop on this!” exclaimed one fan, summing up the sentiment of many. The very same viewers also seemed to have already made the observation that Kehlani’s original had Brandy influences. Another fan expressed, “When I 1st heard this.. I said Kehlani sounded like Brandy (definitely influenced).” The link between those two artists has been existent for quite some time to anyone willing to listen.

One of the other universal responses: calls for an official collaboration. “Get the remix with you both please… I need this on my playlist,” one comment from one thousand more agreed saying, as they are all now awake to the fact they need a Brandy and Kehlani record in their lives. The clamoring was so loud that some fans begin to speculate about the releases, one clearly asking, “When does this come out?” while the other says, “So we are getting the Official mix on streaming tonight…. Right?”

A few were actually not entirely for the idea. Yet, the dissenters actually made their seats interesting. One user commented, “Every song doesn’t need a remix .. the song was straight how it was”—suggesting that Kehlani’s original version was already the best she could have done. That’s quite the compliment to both artists, though, when a cover creates a debate on whether one could be better.

The slight chatter was brought about with some mentions of Brandy coming tour. Instantly connecting this cover to the live shows was one comment shouting, “BRING THIS ON TOUR.” Others reminded Brandy about their European crowd, adding, “We are waiting for the European dates, my dear.” Thereby, the cover took the tour way up and opened the possibility of some new recordings.

While I’m busy getting ready for the ALMOST SOLD OUT “THE BOY IS MINE TOUR,” I took a little break from rehearsal to hop on the hottest song of the summer—my lil sis @Kehlani “FOLDED.” 💕 Adding some Brandy sauce to the mix feels so special because Kehlani is truly like my little… pic.twitter.com/0Vwd5ghqVL — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) September 19, 2025

Viewed through the mentorship perspective, which is really what makes this moment so epic. Brandy has long been considered the most influential voice in R&B for decades and generations. Kehlani is basically the modern incarnation of that sound, melding contemporary production with vocal gifts that are certainly an extension of that soul which legends like Brandy have offered to this earth. This cover feels like a passing of the torch, or maybe a sharing of the spotlight, between two mega-artists across generations who clearly respect each other’s work.

Simply, the video shows Brandy being herself—relaxed, focused, and in complete control of an instrument. She is not trying to prove that she is greater than the original version—rather, she is bringing an added value that is purely hers to a work she clearly enjoys. There is that feeling of genuineness shared by fans who have been in the fold with her since the dawn of her career. One ardent fan said, “That voice still Goated girl,” which, on the internet, means Kudoes to you Brandy, after all these years

That impromptu moment proves that while preparing for a big tour, Brandy Norwood is yet plugged in into timely music and into what fans are wanting. She felt this song, made her own version, and gave that to the entire world-and the world literally bubbled with excitement. Whether that will finally be an official remix or will be left as a beautiful moment in between rehearsals is a question of time, but it just stands strong as another testimony of why Brandy is, indeed, one of the most beloved and relevant voices in R&B.

