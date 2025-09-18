Brandon Larracuente Joins Chicago Fire As Mysterious New Firefighter Vaskas

Instagram/@brandonlarracuente

Brandon Larracuente made an official joining in an announcement of NBC’s much-loved Chicago Fire series in which he played a new firefighter called Vaskas. The announcement followed that of the show’s official Instagram, stating Vaskas was going to be a cool yet slightly cocky addition to Firehouse 51. Such news stirred the dedicated audience of the show, with many eagerly anticipating how Vaskas would mold the series’ interactions.

Advertisement

The One Chicago official Instagram account went spice with a few good words: “Meet Chicago Fire’s newest member! 🔥” The post was accompanied by a BTS video that had Larracuente speak about the role and gave quick shots of some Vaskas action. In the video, Larracuente expressed his excitement about the cast, saying, “For me, the thing that I’m most excited about is to see how my character Vaskas interacts with all the other characters and how that kind of changes the whole dynamic of a firehouse.”

Confident and a little reclusive, to hear Kyri tell it: “Vaskas is very mysterious. He seems a little dangerous.” A cast member added to that, “A lot of people confuse the confidence for half of the cockiness, but I think it just stems from a place of him really, really wanting to be the best at who he is, what he does.” That certainly captured fans’ imaginations and started a few comparisons to bigger-name TV characters.

The comment section ran wild with excited reactions. One viewer immediately started connecting dots. “Omg yayyyyyyy! This show needed a character with new, and slightly arrogant energy. He reminds me of Buck from 9-1-1. I’m sat! 👏🏾🙂” The comment indeed found a good audience who whole-heartedly agreed, with more folks coming out, “Righhhhht?! 😂 Also reminds me of Buck!” This was an early indication that a lot of viewers were connecting Vaskas to the beloved 9-1-1 character.

Almost immediately, many fans offered their thoughts on Larracuente, referencing previous TV appearances he had shared with them and thus creating a kind of mini-reunion in the comments section. Even the official Wolf Entertainment account, behind the production of Chicago Fire, chimed in with “Welcome to the squad @brandonlarracuente,” joined by others saying “He’s from The Good Doctor! 🔥” and “This guy played One Call.” One of the comments decided to go a bit meta, stating: “Homeboy was a doctor, then a cop, now a firefighter. Collecting these jobs like infinity stones 😂” referring to Larracuente’s roles on The Good Doctor and On Call.

The announcement of the casting increased some questions about continuity. A bunch of viewers were wondering “Who is he ‘replacing’?” along with worries about other characters: “But yet Ritter couldn’t stay?!?!,” while another was pondering the pregnancy state of Stella Kidd’s character: “Wait!! Forget this new firefighter. Why doesn’t Stella look pregnant???? What happened to Stellaride having a baby???” – and this unleashed an almost criminally lengthy explanation about time skips and pregnancy progression.

Larracuente’s wife joined the conversation, saying, “How many times did you watch this? Me: YES,” to which another user responded, “😂😂😂 Your husband 👏” – showing some personal excitement surrounding the casting. In general, the sentiments to this seem overwhelmingly positive with “Can’t wait to see Brandon crush it on the show” and “Well lookie here more eye candy❤️❤️❤️” taking the commenting surface.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by One Chicago (@nbconechicago)

Most reactions were, however, apparently positive. Another viewer maculated in concern, “Nooooo…he looks like a time bomb waiting to explode 🙄,” insinuating that the confident personality of Vaskas just might cause conflicts at Firehouse 51. Another commentator predicts, “So far he looks like he’s gonna be more trouble than Carver and Damon combined 😂😂,” with a reply of, “oh boy I’ve been feeling he’s gonna bring the Case y at a kid” and “And I like that!” These comments indicate that the chance of a drama is welcomed for entertainment by a committed viewership.

Advertisement

The entry of Brandon Larracuente as Vaskas spells another chapter in the evolution of Chicago Fire. The show being into later seasons means the plot must continue to adapt with fresher faces and dynamics to keep this long-running show alive and unpredictable. With Larracuente’s good acting chops and recognition generated from his previous roles, he undoubtedly fits well with the One Chicago world. Better yet, with the new season about to kick off, the viewers can hardly wait to see Vaskas stirring up trouble or possibly salvation for the rest of Firehouse 51 with his confident charisma.