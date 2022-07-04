Bradley Cooper wants to run for President of the United States in 2024

On the latest edition of The Howard Stern Show, 68-year-old Howard Stern said he wants to run in the presidential election on November 5, 2024.

The radio host made this decision after Rowe v. Wade, which previously guaranteed the right to abortion throughout the country, came into force. And his partner, or rather the vice president, will be Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper .

Stern admitted that he did not consider other candidates. However, he immediately wrote to Bradley, who replied that he was ready to support him with his voice and become his partner.

Howard is confident that the actor will help him get enough votes, among which there will be many women, which is already one of the components of success.

In a commentary to People magazine, Stern did not specify how serious he is about the upcoming presidential race.

But his longtime friend and colleague George Takei are sure that Howard was absolutely serious, especially if Bradley accompanied him. In his opinion, Stern is very smart and has all the qualities that an American president should have.

Cooper himself has not yet commented on this information. But he never said before that he would like to end his acting career and go into politics.

Moreover, he recently openly spoke about his alcohol and drug addiction, which remained in the distant past. But this fact of his biography can play against Bradley if he really wants to take part in the US presidential election.

In a previous post, Not every Hollywood actor is ready to confess the sins of the past, talking about problems with alcohol, let alone drugs. But BAFTA award winner and Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper took the risk and shared experiences that still haunt him.

Advertisement

On the recent Wondery's Smartless podcast hosted by Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes, actor Bradley Cooper opened up about his alcohol and drug addiction struggles in the early 2000s.