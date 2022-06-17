Bradley Cooper reveals being addicted to cocaine

Actor Bradley Cooper admitted that he began using drugs and alcohol in large quantities after he lost his role in the TV series Spy in the early 2000s. It is reported by the New York Post.

Bradley Cooper spoke about his struggles on the SmartLess podcast.

"I was so lost that I became addicted to cocaine. And I also tore my Achilles tendon right after I left the film," he admitted.

At the age of 29, starring in an advertisement for the fast-food chain Wendy's, the actor decided that he had succeeded. After that, however, the dismissal from the series "Spy" significantly crippled his self-esteem.

"I felt like I was back in high school again. I couldn't get into any club; not a single girl wanted to look at me," he says.

Cooper admitted that he was "completely depressed" at the time and was rescued from a similar state of shooting in The Hangover.

"I was 36 years old when I did The Hangover, so I went through all those things before I felt like I was famous every day," the actor said.

It was reported that Johnny Depp returned to court to testify in an assault case earlier.

On July 25, a hearing on a new lawsuit against Johnny Depp will take place. According to Entertainment News, the actor will testify on charges of beating on the set.

The lawsuit against Depp was filed back in 2018. The plaintiff is Gregory Brooks, a location manager who worked with the actor on the crime drama City of Lies. Brooks claims that he and Depp got into a big fight after Brooks gave Depp a message that they were running out of filming time.

Court documents allege that the actor attacked the manager by punching him twice in the chest and causing "emotional distress" with verbal attacks. Additionally, Depp allegedly offered $100,000 to Brooks to punch him in the face.