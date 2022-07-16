Bradley Cooper Has Been Dating Huma Abedin For Several Months Now, And They Keep It Under Wraps

Apparently, fans of the couple Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk should stop flattering themselves with the hope of their reunion.

Before our eyes, a completely new star union was born because the Hollywood actor found his happiness with the activist Huma Abedin.

According to numerous insiders, Hillary Clinton's top aide and ex-wife of politician Anthony Weiner has been dating the movie star over the past few months.

The fateful acquaintance took place thanks to Anna Wintour herself, who introduced them to each other.

"Anna definitely played the part of the matchmaker. She is friends with Bradley and adores Huma. Bradley has been dating Huma for several months now, and they keep it under wraps.

He broke up with actress Diana Agron and started dating her," says a Hollywood insider.

Of course, Cooper's new girlfriend couldn't keep things quiet and has already told close friends that she has a new man.

The celebrity met at the annual Met Gala ball, where Huma appeared in a bright yellow dress, in which it was simply impossible not to notice her.

According to Abedin herself, it is 72-year-old Anna Wintour who remains one of the closest people to her after a sexual scandal with her ex-husband Anthony Wiener.

So why not trust the taste of a close friend who introduced her to a Hollywood actor?

While promoting her memoir last November, Muslim Huma revealed how she lost her virginity to Weiner when she married him at the age of 32.

Unfortunately, the couple, who share a 10-year-old son Jordan, is now in the "final stages" of their divorce.

The former New York Democratic congressman was sentenced in 2017 to 21 months in prison for texting a minor. He spent about 15 months at the Federal Medical Center in Devens, Massachusetts.

"They broke my heart, dragged me out, trampled me, humiliated me. I've lived in shame for so long, in disgrace. Looking back, I understand that I survived the worst trauma," Abedin said.

Advertisement

We hope that Bradley was able to brighten up these difficult memories and give the activist completely different memories of the relationship between a man and a woman.