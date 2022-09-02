Bradley Cooper, According To Olivia Wilde, Was A Big Advocate For Her Self-Directed Career

While she was directing and acting in Don't Worry Darling, Olivia Wilde claims Bradley Cooper provided great support.

Wilde, 38, spoke candidly about the creation of the impending thriller in an interview with Maggie Gyllenhaal for Interview Magazine. She also discussed her connection with Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, the film's two major stars, as well as her decision to act in the film.

The Booksmart filmmaker gave a short and direct response when asked why she chose to star in the film as well as direct it. "It was a matter of urgency," she said, "since we literally ran out of cash, and I required someone who would take an extremely low pay."

The casting director considered several candidates before settling on her for the part. Wilde told Gyllenhaal, 44, who directed The Lost Daughter, "The hilarious thing is, when I inquired director pals how that situation would be, I just so occurred to question a number of males, and they all responded, 'Oh, it's so amazing.

It comes out that Cooper, 47, who featured in and produced the 2018 hit film A Star Is Born and is presently pulling a double job in Maestro, was one of those directors. Cooper, who Wilde cited as a huge fan, remarked that it would be fantastic to be able to control the action.