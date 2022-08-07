Brad Pitt Talks About THAT Hilarious Deadpool 2 Cameo

Ever since Ryan Reynolds first brought Deadpool to life in live-action cinema, it has become one of the most loved superhero cinematic endeavors of all time.

The first Deadpool live-action movie was released in 2016 after many years of efforts from Ryan Reynolds who personally loved the character. The film was a raging success with fans and critics alike and a sequel to the movie was immediately given the green light with a significantly bigger budget this time. Ryan's Deadpool even joked in the first movie that the significant lack of X-men characters was because the studio couldn't afford the actors. However, with a much bigger budget, the second film became ambitious and decided to introduce a team called the X-force.

X-force included Domino played by Zazie Beetz, Bedlam played by Terry Crews, Shatterstar played by Lewis Tan, Zeitgeist played by Bill Skarsgård, Peter played by Rob Delaney and Vanisher.

Vanisher had the power to disappear and remained powered up for most of the time he was on screen, so he didn't need an actor to play him, or so the fans thought.

When the entire X-force team that had been hyped for quite a while meets its end very quickly in a hilarious sequence, Vanisher dies by gliding into some power lines and getting electrocuted. While he is electrocuted, his face is revealed for a matter of seconds and the fans are shown that vanisher was being played by Brad Pitt .

Pitt was only on set for 1 day to shoot the 3-second scene where his character is electrocuted and in a recent interview while promoting Bullet Train Pitt has revealed why he agreed to sign on for such a tiny scene.

The reason involved David Leitch, who was Pitt's stunt double back in the early days of his career and later turned towards directing and was the director of Deadpool 2. David is also the director of Bullet Train. Pitt's exact statement is as follows:

"What was shooting that like? Pretty much, easiest thing I’ve ever done. Dave’s an old friend of mine and he used to be… he was my stunt double starting with Fight Club and all the way up till about 2004. And then he went off and became a really good director, which is rare. Rare. Ryan called and like, why not?"