Brad Pitt Seen In Rome To Meet Children While Angelina Jolie Court Battle Becomes Intense

Brad Pitt has been considered one of the most handsome men in the world. Not only is he incredibly handsome, but he's also an incredible actor. He's appeared in countless shows and movies and fans just can't seem to get enough of him! Brad Pitt is one of the major reasons that many fans still watch shows and movies from his time. Aside from being a good actor, he is also a great father.

Although Brad and Angelina Jolie are in a court battle over their $164M French Château, he still made time to go see his children whom he shares with Angelina. The star was seen at the airport in Rome and was keeping himself lowkey, wearing a light brown shirt with matching slacks.

He was also wearing a white bucket hat as well as a peach protective mask. Brad seemed to be in good spirits when he was noticed. Sources state that he had visited Rome to meet his children as Angelina Jolie and his children were in town for a few days.

Brad and Angelina are not on good terms. The French Château court problem was when Brad claimed Angelina sold off her shares to a third party and did not consult him. The actor emphasized the time and money he had spent on the area. Angelina has not commented on the allegations that Brad has thrown at her about her trying to defame him.

However, fans did enjoy seeing Brad making time for his children. Fans adore Brad and often, adore his way of treating his family. Although there may be some differences, Brad has always been a good father to his children which is something that everyone can recognize. The situation between Brad and Angelina Jolie has not impacted the way that they co-parent their children. Fans are appreciative of their maturity and how they have chosen to deal with things in a professional sense.