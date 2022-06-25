Brad Pitt Hints At Retirement, Says He's On The Last Leg Of His Career

Brad Pitt is without a doubt one of the most legendary actors in Hollywood. The actor has appeared in some of the biggest movie names of his time period. But it seems that the glorious career of the incredibly talented actor may be coming to a close. In a recent interview, Bradd has revealed that he may be getting ready to throw in the towel and retire from acting altogether. The exact words of the actor on the matter are as follows:

"I consider myself on my last leg, this last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?"

While most people thought after his Oscar win for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as stunt double Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, people thought that Brad Pitt's career was about to spiral on an upward trajectory once again, however, it seems the actor himself has different ideas.

Brad Pitt first gained popularity in 1991 when he appeared in Ridley Scott's road film, Thelma & Louise . After that, a barrage of iconic roles followed such as his work in David Fincher's crime thriller Seven and Terry Gilliam's sci-fi hit 12 Monkeys and of course, no one can forget David Fincher's classic Fight Club.

In recent appearances, Pitt was in The Lost City starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum and is set to star in David Leitch’s Bullet Train this summer. Pitt is also going to star in Damien Chazelle's new film, Babylon which will be dropping on Christmas. And the only other work that Pitt is currently confirmed to be associated with is an untitled Jon Watts project alongside George Clooney.

Fans are obviously saddened to hear the news of Brad Pitt possibly never showing up on the big screen again, but whether the actor chooses to retire now or after a couple of years, the illustrious career of the actor has more than enough substance to grant him the status of one of Hollywood's best of all time.