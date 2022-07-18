Brad Pitt Communicates With His Daughter Shiloh Jolie Pitt In Defiance Of Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt , 58, and his 16-year-old daughter Shiloh share a strong bond. The Hollywood actor and the teenager have a lot in common.

Despite the fact that Angelina Jolie practically does not allow children to see their father, Brad manages to maintain a close relationship with his own daughter.

The actor in the film "Allies" loves Shiloh and is sure that there is a lot in common between them.

Brad has an ongoing relationship with his daughter. They have many common interests. "He most of all communicates with Shiloh.

This couple has a very fun and sincere relationship. They are exactly the same. They have an inextricable bond," said OK! a source close to the actor.

Angelina and Brad have six common children - three biological and three adopted: 20-year-old Maddox, 18-year-old Pax, 17-year-old Zahara, 16-year-old Shiloh, and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Most often, Pitt communicates with blood children.

On the eve of the actor was noticed at the airport in Rome. In the capital of Italy, Angelina is filming the film Without Blood. According to insiders, Brad came to wish the twins a happy birthday. On July 12, Vivienne and Knox turned 14 years old.

Six years after Jolie and Pitt's divorce, the child custody battle continues. According to Brad, Angelina is doing everything to delay this process.

The actress does not intend to give up and is ready to do everything to reduce communication between her father and children to a minimum.

In a previous post, a new video appeared on the Web in which Shiloh dances to the track Doja Cat. The daughter of Hollywood actors has moved to a leading position in the dance group in just a few months of classes. Within a minute, the girls showed their numbers in the hip-hop style.

Advertisement

Shiloh pulled her hair into a bun and wore a black t-shirt with the Beatles logo. The teenager also chose baggy black trousers and burgundy Vans sneakers for dancing, in which she performed complex movements with ease.