Brad Pitt Appeared On The Red Carpet Wearing A Distinctive Hairdoo And A Casual LongSleeve

Recently, reports that Brad Pitt visited Italy to support his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, who is filming her newest movie there with her children, surfaced in foreign media. The actor left Rome a few days later; it is still unclear if he ran into his ex-wife.

Brad was seen in a photo from July 19 in France. He traveled to Paris to attend the Bullet Train world premiere. He portrayed the role in the video, and Sandra Bullock served as his coworker. Recently, the stars have crossed paths on the set rather frequently. Yes, she was unable to go to the premiere.

He posed for pictures wearing a casual dark grey suit and a long sleeve with careless pink threads in that color.

However, Brad's hairdo piqued the imagination of even more fans. In the photos, he appears lighter than usual; his hair appears to have faded little in the sun. Pitt also appears to have made the decision to grow his hair out once more. This has not pleased all of the fans.

The Moon Knight and Star Wars actor Oscar Isaac has also developed a habit of rocking a skirt, boldly donning similar outfits at the Met Gala and the launch of his Marvel series. Brad Pitt's years in front of the camera and Styles' status as leading men speak for themselves.

Brad Pitt stopped to sign a few signatures from excited fans while making his way down the red carpet for Bullet Train. A picture of the Fight Club actor's skirt from behind was taken when he was doing this.

And that is the procedure. Brad Pitt has formally adopted the Hollywood men wearing skirts craze. Pitt undoubtedly has a powerful voice in the entertainment industry, so it will be fascinating to watch whether other actors in the future begin to support this daring design statement.