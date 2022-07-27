Brad Is Enjoying Himself To The Fullest On The Press Tour For Bullet Train

Brad Pitt is ready to hit the big screen once again with his next big film Bullet train hitting cinemas on the 5th of August. Bullet Train will feature Brad alongside a barrage of talented actors including but not limited to Sandra Bullock, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, Hiroyuki Sanada, Logan Lerman, and Andrew Koji. The movie will follow the story of 5 assassins who all have their own missions to fulfill and will be clashing with one another frequently from the looks of it.

The movie will probably be one of the last few movies that Brad will be starring in since Brad has recently claimed that he is on the last leg of his career and eyeing retirement. But it seems that Brad wants to have the most fun in the last half of his career as he seems to be enjoying himself thoroughly on the press tour for Bullet Train. Brad is doing jumping poses for pictures on red carpets, messing around with his co-stars, and for the Berlin premiere of the film, Brad straight up rocked a fabulous brown skirt to the event.

Despite being 58 years old, Brad seems to be as agile as 20-something and according to reports, Brad performed almost all of his stunts for Bullet Train himself.

Bullet Train will be Brad's first appearance back on the big screen after winning an Oscar in 2020 for his last performance in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Despite nearing retirement, going through a difficult divorce with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie and crossing almost 60, Brad seems to have the spirit of a young man that just won't give. Pitt and Jolie have recently been known to be in a heated legal battle over their shared ownership of a winery in Europe which has prompted many back and forths on the legal turf between the two.

However, despite the stressors of his life, the now almost veteran actor seems to know how to stay in the moment and have the time of his life.