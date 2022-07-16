Boyfriend Kim Kardashian Pete Davidson Said He 'Really Wants' To Become A Father Literally 'Dreams Of A Child

The 28-year-old comedian made the emotional confession in an interview with Kevin Hart, according to a teaser trailer for the latest episode of Hart to Heart, which airs on Peacock on July 14.

As the Daily Mail commented, " Kim Kardashian should freeze more eggs" because Pete is serious. "I am a family guy. And the most significant event for me, which has not happened yet, is a child.

This is, like, my dream, and yes, it's very banal," Davidson admitted. "It would be so much fun dressing up this little dude and all… But, you know, I would be fucking excited for this chapter of my life.

So I'm kind of getting ready to be a father, trying to be a good guy, to develop and become a better…"

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian has not yet commented on the performance of her beloved, but with might and main demonstrates the skills of an ideal mother in public.

Yesterday, reporters published pictures of the star from the Bahamas, where The Kardashians star is splashing in the azure waves of the warm ocean along with his four children from rapper Kanye West.

Today, following the tabloids, Kim published a carousel of family vacation pictures on the beach. She poses in a swimsuit of her own brand SKIMS, effectively giving her outstanding figure to the lens.

In addition, pictures of Kim with daughters North and Chicago, taken at the American Dream entertainment center in New Jersey, appeared on the Web on Tuesday evening. The star "bachelorette party" was a success - the trinity did not disregard any attraction and ate plenty of ice cream.

In a previous post, 41-year-old Kim Kardashian starred in a new advertising campaign for her brand SKIMS in the style of the 1980s.

The reality show "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star tried on three different swimsuits at once in gold, silver, and copper colors with a metallic effect.