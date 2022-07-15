Boyfriend Kim Kardashian Pete Davidson Became The Face Of A Company That Produces Shaving Products For Private Areas

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson starred in an advertising campaign for Manscaped, a brand that produces men's shaving products for Private areas. It is reported by People.

In a commercial released by the company on Monday, July 11, the comedian talked about the importance of waxing in intimate places for men.

"Let's show them how hairless we can be, guys! Submission is important! And do not ask me to specify exactly where; otherwise, I can. Shave guys," Pete Davidson said in the video.

He called himself "the new face as well as other parts" of the Manscaped brand. According to brand founder Paul Tran, "Pete is the perfect partner for Manscaped."

"His sense of humor and sense of himself is close to the voice and values ​​of our brand," he said.

The entrepreneur added that among the values ​​of the company, he considers the desire not to take himself too seriously.

In a previous post, Tiffany jewelry brand sells bone china coffee cups for $425 and $250. This was reported on the website of the jewelry company.

The set of five cups is available in the signature tiffany color, as well as yellow, green, purple, and blue. The product description states that the dishes can be washed in the dishwasher but cannot be used in the microwave.

Cheaper (for $ 250) will cost a set of cups for espresso - 100 ml each. Cups of 283 ml will cost more.

"Tiffany craftsmen transform everyday objects into handmade works of art.

A set of five coffee cups crafted from luxurious bone china and inspired by paper coffee cups. The cups are used in Tiffany & Co stores. Around the world," the brand's website says.