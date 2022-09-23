Both Pete Davidson And Kaley Cuoco Appeared To Be Dressed For Separate Occasions While Attending The Premiere Of Meet Cute

At the premiere of the Peacock movie on Tuesday, Davidson's co-star in Meet Cute, Kaley Cuoco , couldn't help but poke fun at the former Saturday Night Live cast member for his ultra-casual outfit choice.

On the red carpet, Cuoco, 36, looked glam in a glittering Dolce & Gabbana blazer dress, while Davidson, 28, appeared suited for a whole other event in his white hoodie, green sweatpants, and sneakers. Cuoco was attending the 2018 Emmy Awards.

I am relieved to see that Pete has dressed appropriately for the event. Cuoco made a lighthearted comment to Entertainment Tonight, saying, "I am really glad," before directly addressing the same joke to her cast mate.

As the comedian from "Saturday Night Live" took a bashful pose, the actress from "Flight Attendant" exclaimed, "I'm really happy you dressed up tonight."

For the most part, the King of Staten Island has kept his characteristic "scumbro" style throughout the years, even though he is currently dating the fashion icon Kim Kardashian and that he has modeled for a variety of companies, ranging from Alexander Wang to H&M.

The Met Gala in 2022 and the White House Correspondents' Dinner in the same year were both events that he attended with his ex-lover, but other than that, he is typically seen in casual attire. However, he has dressed up for a handful of major events, such as the Met Gala and the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

And although Davidson's appearance was never transformed to the point where it might have been the subject of a major motion picture during his time working for the Skims magnate, his enormous collection of hoodies was organized into tidy rows according to color. So it would appear that he dug one up just for this momentous event.