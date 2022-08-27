Both Of Us Are Aware Of My Motives For Leaving. Actor Shia LaBeouf Sent Director Olivia Wilde S Letter

Wilde, 38, said in a Variety cover article that she booted LaBeouf from the film and that Harry Styles eventually took on the part of the male lead alongside Florence Pugh.

She remarked, "I say this as an individual who is such a fan of his work. "The ethics I require in my projects is not supported by his process. His method appears to call for combative energy in certain ways, and I don't think that's favorable to the optimal outcomes.

The best way to get individuals to do their best work, continued Wilde, is to foster a secure and trustworthy workplace. My duty to safeguard the cast and the production comes first and foremost. I have to do it.

In response to Wilde's remark, 36-year-old LaBeouf, whose agent had earlier refused to speak for the cover story, said he had "left the film owing to lack of rehearsal time" in a letter to Variety on Thursday.

Additionally, he gave the publication a copy of an email he claimed to have sent to Wilde this week in reply to the article. The actor responded to Wilde in the whole email, which Variety revealed, "You and I both realize the reasons for my exit.

I left your movie because my co-stars and I were unable to get time to practice. While expressing his gratitude for Wilde's appreciation of his work, he claimed to be somewhat perplexed by the claim that I was sacked.

LaBeouf reportedly supplied previous text conversations and a video that Wilde reportedly sent the actor two days after he purportedly departed the movie in August 2020, pleading with him not to leave. According to Variety.

According to Variety, Wilde added in the video, "I felt like I'm not prepared to give up on this yet, and I too am devastated, and I want to work this out."